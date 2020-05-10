IRENE SMITH Irene Alma Smith passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Las Ventana's Senior Living Community. Irene was born on February 17, 1923 on a farm near White Lake, South Dakota to Emil and Maria Steffen and lived there with her seven sisters and brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Donald. She is survived by her son Jeffrey, of Bellevue, Washington and grandchildren Lauren and Andrew. Irene and Donald moved to Summerlin Las Vegas in 1989, after living and working in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Irene was a nurse who began her career during World War II and dearly loved the profession. She was a kind and caring lady loved by one and all and will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Donations in her honor should be directed to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church of Summerlin Las Vegas or the Assistance League of Las Vegas.