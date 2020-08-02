IRENE VASQUEZ Irene Estelle Vasquez (Silva) Born November 6, 1939 in Las Vegas, Nevada, was called to heaven on July 23, 2020. She was a native Las Vegan and was proud that her family was recognized as one of the Founding Families. She graduated in 1957 from Las Vegas High School and was able to walk with the graduating class on her fifty-year anniversary in 2008. She met her loving husband while he was serving in the Marines stationed at Lake Mead. Besides being a devoted mother, she worked at the Marina, Imperial Palace and retired for the MGM as a Housekeeper. Irene was a mother to all she met, taking in many of her children's friends and making them feel as if they were family. She was active in her children's activities and an avid supporter of team sports. After retirement she enjoyed caring for her grandchildren. When she was 75, she was able to fulfill a life dream of attending the Macy's Parade with a vacation trip to New York and two years later returning to see her granddaughter perform with her school at Carnegie Hall. Irene and Pete loved to travel and spent many vacations in Hawaii and Mexico where they fell in love with the culture and people. Prior to her illness she loved being included in her children's family vacations. Irene was preceded in death by her husband Eufemio Vasquez Jr, daughter Debra Hunt. She is survived by Siblings: Inez Sanchez, Emily Silva, Chila Silva, and David Castillo along with her children, Jack Hunt, Julianna Shugart (Bret), Anna Vasquez, Estelle Monica Smith (Mark), Phillip Vasquez (Jennifer), Pauline Egbert (Chris), Grandchildren, Chila Poling, Evan, Jenna, Violet Egbert, Jared, Desire, Lauren Smith, Adian, Keegan Vasquez, Bruce, Breanna Shugart, and Jeremey Hunt and many nieces and nephews.