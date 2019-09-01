Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Webb


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Webb Obituary
Irene E. Webb (Biever), 91, of Oklahoma City (born in Zell, SD, 9/7/1927), passed away peacefully at 9:03 pm on August 15th in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is remembered by her loved ones as a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was the life of the party, the last one on the dance floor, a leader in her field, and an inspiration to all. Irene spent the last 9 years of her life in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is preceded in death by husband of (64) years, Houston Webb, and son, Gregory Webb. She is survived by son, Ronald Webb and wife, Camille; son, Thomas Webb;daughter, Saundra Carriker (Webb) and husband, Brent; 7 grandchildren, Bliss Webb, Garth Webb, Karli Sager, Rachel Sager Sales, Anna Cobarruvias (Sager), April Hurley (Webb), and Joshua Webb;14 great-grandchildren and manynieces and nephews.

Good night, Irene. I'll see you in my dreams.

Funeral serviceswill beheld at 10 am on Saturday, September 7th at St. Charles Catholic Church at 5024 North Grove in Oklahoma City.Burial will follow at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, 7500 W. Britton Road. Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10am, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 5024 North Grove, Oklahoma City, OK, 73122,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.