Irene E. Webb (Biever), 91, of Oklahoma City (born in Zell, SD, 9/7/1927), passed away peacefully at 9:03 pm on August 15th in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is remembered by her loved ones as a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was the life of the party, the last one on the dance floor, a leader in her field, and an inspiration to all. Irene spent the last 9 years of her life in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is preceded in death by husband of (64) years, Houston Webb, and son, Gregory Webb. She is survived by son, Ronald Webb and wife, Camille; son, Thomas Webb;daughter, Saundra Carriker (Webb) and husband, Brent; 7 grandchildren, Bliss Webb, Garth Webb, Karli Sager, Rachel Sager Sales, Anna Cobarruvias (Sager), April Hurley (Webb), and Joshua Webb;14 great-grandchildren and manynieces and nephews.
Good night, Irene. I'll see you in my dreams.
Funeral serviceswill beheld at 10 am on Saturday, September 7th at St. Charles Catholic Church at 5024 North Grove in Oklahoma City.Burial will follow at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, 7500 W. Britton Road.