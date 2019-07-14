IRIS MAY NEILSON Iris May Neilson, 92, of Las Vegas, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Iris was born May 25, 1927, to Lyman Phelps and Violet Rasmussen Clark in Parowan, UT. She graduated from Parowan High School in 1945. Married Cline Alvin Neilson January 14, 1946 and were later sealed in the St. George Temple, July 7, 1954. Cline and Iris came to the Las Vegas valley in 1946 and bought a home in Henderson where they lived for the next 50+ years. Iris was a stay-at-home mom until she went to work as a dental assistant at a dental clinic in Henderson. After retiring, she and Cline built a home in the Silverado Ranch area of the valley. Iris was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held many callings throughout her life and enjoyed working with her husband in the Las Vegas Temple. Her sweet spirit touched the lives of all those who knew her and she will truly be missed. Her soft voice and tender hugs will never be forgotten. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyman and Violet; five brothers, Sheldon, Lloyd, Doyle, Dell, Gene; a sister, Beverly El Rea Curtis; and her loving husband, Cline. She is survived by her son, Clark Neilson (Christine) of Las Vegas; four grandchildren, Caleb Neilson, Heather Lemmon (David), Kimberly Bishop (Bryan) and Andrea Mott (Joey); and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Fri., July 19, at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. There will also be a viewing 9-10:30 a.m. Sat., July 20, with services following, both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Tule Springs Stake Center - 6051 Dorrell Lane, Las Vegas NV 89131. Graveside services to follow at 12:30 p.m.