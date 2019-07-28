|
IVAN PITNEY Ivan Eugene (Bud) Pitney went home to be with the Lord, Monday June 24, 2019, as his beloved wife of 60 years held his hand. Ivan was born November 23, 1934 in Higbee, MO to Ivan and Julia Pitney (both deceased). He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Pitney, (married August 2, 1958 in Burbank, CA). The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage last August. They had one daughter, Diana Faught, grandchildren, Brandon Froemming, Krista Froemming, Jon-Karl Froemming, Katie Faught, and Spencer Faught, and one great granddaughter, Ashlyn Froemming. Also survived by sisters, Marylin Barron, Evelyn Kiser, Julene Thornhill (Steve), and one brother, Marvin Pitney (Ruth). Ivan graduated from Higbee High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1954. He held the rank of Sargent at discharge. Ivan was a member of the masonic Lodge #450 Van Nuys, CA. He joined the Los Angeles Police Department in August of 1957. Ivan served that community, walking a beat, on a motorcycle, helping people in accidents, and was one of the first helicopter pilots to fly for the Los Angeles Helicopter Unit. He loved the law and serving other people. After his retirement, he moved to Las Vegas, and became a Bailiff for the Honorable Judge Foley. After Judge Foley's death, he continued his law enforcement career, as a Sargent with the Clark County District Attorney's Office, then, on a Task Force for the City Attorney. After retiring, he was again drawn back into service as a Bailiff for Judge Jennifer Elliott, Family Court. His last involvement with law enforcement was working as an Investigator for Attorney Keith Gallaher. Throughout Ivan's action-packed career, he found time for fishing trips with friends in California and family in Missouri, hunting trips with family in Colorado, and his country music wherever he was. He never took a vacation trip without his guitar. His love for singing and country music gave him his final career as a part-time singer for Country Trail Rides with the Lost Country Boys.