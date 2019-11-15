|
|
J Jonathan Olivera was born January 13, 1977 in Uruguay. At the age of 4, Jonathan and his family moved to Brazil. Jonathan was baptized in Jesus name Dec. of 1992. Graduated from high school in 1993. Graduated from Bible College in 1995 and moved from Brazil to Canada, and within the year moved to New York City. In 1998, He began to preach and develop his ministry in New York. In Oct. 2004 he meets the love of his life. It was love at first sight. One month later they start dating. By Jan. 2005, he asked for her hand in marriage. He moved to California and they were married on Nov. 5, 2005, 14 years ago. In Dec. 2006, they made the decision to move to Las Vegas, with the plan to expand his ministry. By April 2007, his ministry grew, they founded AALV. Catalina was pregnant with their first born in 2008 named Benjamin. In 2010, he becomes a father of a set of twin baby boys, Jaiden and Caiden. In Aug. 2018, He is diagnosed with leukemia. After 8 rounds of chemo everything seems well until his he relapses, after 3 weeks in Summerlin Hospital Jonathan is taken to USC Norris where he spends just under 4 months until he is sent home on 16th of Oct. to spend the remanding time of his life with family. On Oct. 21, Jonathan was admitted to Summerlin hospital where he was able to peacefully say goodbye to his loved ones at his bedside. Hours after being transferred to hospice on Oct 24th, Jonathan passed away surrounded by his family and friends.Jonathan is survived by his loving wife, three sons, his mother, two sisters, two brothers, four nieces and four nephews. Jonathan will always be remembered by his serious, yet goofy personality, smile, and ever embarrassing dance moves.
Services previously held.