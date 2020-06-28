JACK EMIL JANNE Jack Emil Janne, 86, passed away April 13, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1934 in a farm house in Kansas. His father had passed away three months before his birth. He went to college at Kansas State College and graduated with a BS in Nuclear Engineering and a BS in Chemical Engineering. He was drafted into the Army for 2 years of active duty. He spent basic training in Fort Bliss, TX, and entered the Anti Aircraft and Guided Missile school for electronic training and specialized radar maintenance. He was shipped to Karlsruhe, Germany, where he was assigned to the 552 Anti Aircraft battalion where their primary duty was to defend a bridge across the Rhine River so our troops could evacuate to the west in the event of an emergency. He worked at the Nevada Test Site on the NERVA Program and other programs and retired from EG&G in their detector engineering dept. He was also a Reserve Deputy Officer with the Clark County Sheriff's Aero Squadron and did many search and rescue operations before they disbanded. He is survived by his wife, Dee Anne, his sons, Leigh Bower and James Janne, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was a Trustee for SOS Christian Radio for many years. A Memorial Service will be held at Shadow Hills Church, 7811 Vegas Drive, on July 3, at 11:00 AM.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.