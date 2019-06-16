JACK FRANZI Zacharie "Jack" Franzi, died peacefully June 10, 2019 surrounded by his family at the age of 91. Jack was born January 7, 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA. He moved to Las Vegas in 1970, and became a pioneer in Nevada's sport betting industry. He enjoyed the respect of many of the city's leaders and was beloved by everyone that knew him. Over the nearly 50 years that he lived in Las Vegas, almost all of his extended family followed him here from Pittsburgh. More than anything, Jack enjoyed the time he spent with his family as well as his extensive group of many close friends. Jack was preceded in death by parents, Basil and Katherine; his brother, Nick; and sisters, Christine and Mary. Jack is survived by his sons, Zachary and William; his daughters, Cindy and Olivia; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his great love of life, his enduring sense of humor, and his strong sense of integrity and character. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Tue., June 18, with a prayer service following. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wed., June 19, all at St. John's Greek Orthodox Church, 5300 El Camino Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89118. Burial to follow at 11:30 am at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Tyler Robinson Foundation in the name of Jack Franzi https://www.trf.org/donate/ Read More Listen to Obituary