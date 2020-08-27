1/
Jack L. May
1941 - 2020
Jack L May, aged 79, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Jack was born in Sterling, Colorado to Henry C and Lyra May. After graduating high school he volunteered to serve his country in the Marine Corps as an artillery scout/observer in Okinawa and was honorably discharged in 1964. He embarked on a career with the Union Pacific Railroad and met the love of his life, Barbara, soon after, with a career spanning over 40 years and a love that lasted a lifetime. He retired as a Manager of Construction Projects after completing the rehabilitation of the classification yard in Roseville, CA. An avid golfer and family man, he is survived by his wife, Barbara; two sons, Dan and Dirk; a brother, Robert; a sister, Pat; four grandsons, Matt, Zach, Michael, and Cullen; one granddaughter, Sandra; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and their children; and his best friend and companion, his dog, Rocky. Services will be private and in lieu of cards and flowers, please make a donation, in his name, to The National Kidney Foundation. No services scheduled.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
