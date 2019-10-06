|
JACK MERCER Jack Mercer aka (Mac) passed away September 19, 2019 in Las Vegas. He is survived by his daughters Darcey and Therisa; sons, Matt, Will and Troy; brothers, Mic and Ric; grandchildren, Breanna, Hailey, Cheyenne, Lorelei and Rogan; one great-granddaughter Dakota; sisters-in-law, Connie, Christine and Leslie; two nieces, Julie and Tracy; and Blacky his dog. He was a great father and loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed singing and playing guitar. He was loved and will be missed by so many. Services will be 2-3 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.