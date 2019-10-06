Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
JACK MERCER Obituary
JACK MERCER Jack Mercer aka (Mac) passed away September 19, 2019 in Las Vegas. He is survived by his daughters Darcey and Therisa; sons, Matt, Will and Troy; brothers, Mic and Ric; grandchildren, Breanna, Hailey, Cheyenne, Lorelei and Rogan; one great-granddaughter Dakota; sisters-in-law, Connie, Christine and Leslie; two nieces, Julie and Tracy; and Blacky his dog. He was a great father and loved his family more than anything. He enjoyed singing and playing guitar. He was loved and will be missed by so many. Services will be 2-3 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
