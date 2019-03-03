|
|
JACK PETERS Jack Allen Peters, 87, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born May 3, 1931, in Perry, MI. Jack served honorably in the U. S. Air Force for 10 years. He later joined Wells Fargo Bank in 1961, retiring in 1985 after having risen to regional vice-president in Sacramento and completing course work at Stanford University's School of Business. After moving to Las Vegas, Jack became deacon and charter member of Mountain View Presbyterian Church at Sun City, Summerlin. Jack shared many adventures with his wife, of 44 years, Rose Marie, including visits to Costa Rica, The Caribbean Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian Rockies, Mexico, and many U.S. destinations. Jack was an avid poker player and enjoyed bingo, travelling in the RV, feeding his hummingbirds and watching old westerns. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Dunn of Perry; his wife, Rose; son, Jeff (Rory); daughter, Carolyn (Mike); stepdaughter, Debra (Andy); and grandchildren, Margot, Atticus, Megan, Miles, and Nicole. Services will be at 2 p.m., Fri., April 19, at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, 89131. Reception to follow.