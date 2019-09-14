|
|
JACK TOBLER Jack Lloyd Tobler, 88, passed away peacefully September 7, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was born September 26, 1930 to Ren Earlin Tobler and Anna Leavitt Tobler in Las Vegas. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Mae (Law) Tobler of almost 64 years; children, Rahn (Ellen) Tobler, Debra (Geoffrey) Crisp, Karen (Rick) Harris and Richard (Cheri) Tobler; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1948 and attended Woodbury Business College, BYU, and USC. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Interment will be Sat., Sept. 14, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegs, NV 89123. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10550 Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89144. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to www.give.lds.org/lds.org/humanitarian-aid.