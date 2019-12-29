Home

Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Jackie Leggett


1923 - 2019
Jackie Leggett Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Leggett, age 96, of Henderson, NV, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Jackie was born on September 2, 1923, in Detroit, MI, to Gus and Frances (Faiss) Oestreich. She was married to Leslie "Les" Leggett on December 21, 1944, in Napoleon, OH. Les preceded her in death on October 27, 1990. Jackie was an original Rosie the Riveter working for the Chrysler Corporation riveting flaps on airplane wings during WWII. She was a resident of the Las Vegas area since 1959, and she still possessed one of the two original telephone number exchanges for Las Vegas which was "midway." Jackie was a member of Daylite Chapter No. 30 of the Order of Eastern Star (OES) since May 1967, and she served as its Secretary for several decades. Jackie is survived by her three children, Sherry Leggett, Leslie (David) Ziemer, and Terry (Mary) Leggett; three grandchildren, Dawn (Robert) Nielsen, Lori (Jon) Dodds, and Chris (Jennifer) Leggett; and four great grandchildren, Zach Nielsen, Matt Nielsen, Emily (Max) Martinez, and Jonathan Dodds. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice. Services will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, 12:00pm, at Palm Mortuary, 1325 N. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV, 89101,
