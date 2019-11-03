|
|
JACKQULYN MANUEL Jackqulyn "Jackie" Griffith Manuel, 87, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, at our home in Sparks, Nev., with her daughter and daughter-in-law at her side. Born in Albion, Neb. in 1932 in the midst of the Great Depression, Jackie resided in Nevada for 52 years before retiring as a cocktail waitress and moving to Tucson, Arizona. Jackie was an avid golfer with nine holes-in-one to her credit. She was involved with the Women's Clark County Golf Association, past president of the Ladies Golf Association, a member of the Las Vegas Country Club, and the first president of the Sun City Summerlin Ladies Golf Club. Jackie grabbed life and lived it to the fullest. Vivacious, sharply dressed, and always the life of a party, she could work a room, talking with everyone, making sure all felt welcome. Quick with a joke and a smile, Jackie was a personable aerobics instructor, passionate about working out and healthful living. She was an amazing chef, preparing delicious meals from countries around the world. Jackie loved to travel, whether to the nearest golf course or to the Bahamas. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Merlin Griffith; mother, Irene Revell; brother, Roy Griffith; and loving husband, Jim Manuel. She leaves her daughter, Kathleen (Elaine) Baird; stepsons, Jim (Candy) Manuel and Bill (Marilyn) Manuel; a grandchild; three great-grandchildren; and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 15, in Las Vegas.