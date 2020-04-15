|
|
JACKSON KODAI CAMPBELL Jackson Kodai Campbell was born on January 7, 2013 at 7:06 am in Henderson, Nevada, and passed away on April 6, 2020 at 1:00 am in Henderson, Nevada. Jackson was full of laughter and joy throughout his life. Something that stands out above all else with Jackson was his love of music. He was his happiest when music was playing and more specifically Cedermont Kids.It started with wheels on the bus and then head shoulders knees and toesbut if Alexa was playing a song he didn't want to hear you knew it and changed itSomething else he absolutely loved was watching Family Feudeveryone in the family has episodes of Family Feud saved for Jackson to watch. He only liked the recorded episodes because he hated commercialsif you didn't fast forward the commercial fast enough, he'd remind youthat it was time to fast forward. Jackson was nonverbal but he sure knew how to get his point across when he wanted something. Jackson is preceded in death by his mother, Fumi; father Brian; brother Jaelon; grandmothers Jackie and Michi; and grandfather Ken. To honor Jackson, we have set up a donation in support of The Epilepsy Foundation of Nevada and The Little Miss Hannah Foundation. Jackson was involved with both organizations throughout his life and to honor him we will continue supporting these great organizations and children with seizures, rare diseases and special needs. Jackson was loved by all and will be missed by all the people he touched with his smile and laughter. Jackson, our goodbye is not forever. It's not the end. It simply means we'll miss you until we see you again. Love, mommy and daddy.