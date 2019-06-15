Services King David Memorial Chapel 2697 E Eldorado Ln Las Vegas , NV 89120 (702) 464-8570 Resources More Obituaries for Jacob Jimmerson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacob Jimmerson

1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jacob Lowell Jimmerson, age 25, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Jacob was born October 21, 1993, in Las Vegas.



Jacob was a Transportation Dispatcher for Executive Las Vegas Transportation and also worked part time as a realtor with Vegas Luxury Homes and Fine Estates, LLC. He sold some of the nicest homes in Clark County and also specialized in manufactured housing. He was known as a caring, diligent transportation dispatcher, cool under pressure, specializing in large group travel and luxury transportation, having supervised chauffeured transportation for the most well-known celebrities and business tycoons visiting Las Vegas. He interned at Wynn Las Vegas in 2014, in hospitality, and was a college junior at UNLV at the time of his passing, having attended George Washington University in Washington, DC for 2 years before enrolling at UNLV School of Business. Jacob graduated high school from The Meadows School in 2012, having attended The Meadows as a "lifer" from preschool through Upper School.



In addition, Jacob enjoyed music, and was an accomplished DJ, working local and regional gigs in Nevada and California under the name "JJ Gold." Jacob also played guitar for many years, and he enjoyed a variety of musical genres, from hip hop and pop to heavy metal. Jacob was an accomplished snow boarder having boarded at his parent's condo at Brianhead, and also at some of the finest ski resorts throughout the world. His last European snowboarding adventure was at St. Moritz, Switzerland, where he experienced the world-renown Cresta Run, a 35 kg toboggan sled ride ¾-mile long on natural ice built every year from scratch with 10 corners and a drop of 514 feet. He reached speeds exceeding 70 km/hr. Jacob was courageous and adventurous, and in addition to his prowess at snowboarding, he was a sky diver and rock climber.



One of Jacob's latest, and finest, accomplishments at his young age was his bringing to Las Vegas the Moving Wall on November 1-4, 2018, the traveling Vietnam War Memorial that was sponsored by The Jimmerson Law Firm for viewing at its location next to the Nevada Supreme Court Building in downtown Las Vegas for the residents of Clark County. He coordinate the entire production, coordinated this exhibit with Veterans organizations of Clark County, and participated in multiple veteran's radio programs. Some of the Veterans that Jacob worked with are R.J. Dough and Jim Lytner, Co-founders of Veterans Transition Resource Center and with Veterans Talk Radio The Forgotten Promises, also on the radio was Gobi Moore and Chef JB Brown. Another veteran that spoke was Dave Tipton. Also Chaplain Barry Menarsi. The event was attended by thousands of visitors and veteran's groups, honoring the 50,000+ men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country during the Vietnam War. POW Jessica Lynch was a featured speaker, as was several local and state dignitaries, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Lt. Governor Kate Marshall, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and Supreme Court Justices Michael Cherry and Michael Douglas.



Jacob was a compassionate individual, bright, caring, and fun. His personality and smile was infectious, and he inspired all those who knew him. He was universally liked and was dedicated to his fellow man and woman. He believed family was #1, and he loved his sister Bentley and brothers James and Chad. He had been born prematurely, and those struggles motivated him to become a strong, handsome young man, who loved his work and his free time in the gym. He was a fitness advocate.



Jacob is preceded in death by his grandparents James L. and Lorene M. Jimmerson and Grandfather Lowell C. Bentley, each of Las Vegas, and his Chinese-crested dog Dolly. He is survived by his parents James J. and Carol S. Jimmerson of Las Vegas, brothers James Mark Jimmerson, an attorney, and Chad J. Jimmerson, also a Transportation Dispatcher with Executive Las Vegas Transportation, and sister Bentley Lorene Jimmerson, a Junior at The Meadows School, sweetheart Candice Szymborski, and aunts and uncles and cousins from Oklahoma and Kansas.



A visitation for Jacob will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at King David Memorial Chapel, attached to Palm Mortuary on S. Eastern Ave., located at 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89120. A funeral service will occur Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2:00 pm, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89120. A reception and celebration of the life of Jacob Lowell Jimmerson will follow immediately thereafter from 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Those who knew and loved Jacob are invited to join the family and loved ones for one, or all, of these special events.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmeastern.com for the Jimmerson family. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that contributions be made to University United Methodist Church, 4412 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119, (702)733-7155, or a in Jacob's name. He was, and is, a special, joyful, and decent young man whose smile and personality lit up a room, and conveyed hope and inspiration to all those who knew him. Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries