The world is a little less bright today as one of its brightest lights no longer shines here on Earth. It is with deep sadness, yet grateful hearts, that the family of Jacqueline Tanner Levine announce her passing on March 2, 2019.



Jacque was born on July 16, 1946 in the Bronx, New York, and grew up in Edgewater Park. Ever the "New Yorker", Jacque also loved her home in Las Vegas having moved here in 1972.



A true Lover of Life, and of all creature big and small, Jacque gave her generous heart to her life's passion; her family. Never has there been a more loving, proud, caring (with just the right amount of crazy) mother, grandmother, sister, friend and wife. Everyone in her life just KNEW they were special, and were immediately touched by her warm heart and BIG personality.



Jacque was an incredibly gifted artist and gardener! From her beautiful garden, to coloring, to drawing, to painting to cooking and baking; all of it was imbued with her deep and special capacity for love. Even her handwriting was beautiful to behold!



Jacque was welcomed home by her mom and dad, Edith and Theodore Tanner (and many of her fur babies), but remains very much present with her daughters Jessica Battaglia, Rachel Polednak and Andrea Polednak, her sons Don Polednak and Alan Polednak, her grandchildren Sarah, Brian, Tanner, Breanna, Ayden, Sydney, and Chase, her sisters Carol, Patsy, Linda, Gina and Theresa, and her brother Theodore ("Skip")



A memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Dr., LV, NV 89128 on March 23 at 1:30 pm, with a celebration of life immediately thereafter at the home of Jacque's son, Don. Directions are available upon request and will be given at the service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Jacque's memory to , or any charity that provides support to children or animals. That would warm Jacque's huge heart and make her fantastic smile beam! Read More Listen to Obituary