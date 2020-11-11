Jacqueline (Jackie) Tieman, age 77, passed away peacefully in Las Vegas, NV on November 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and natural causes. She was born in Glaswin, Michigan to Floyd (Fred) Curtis and Marguerite Williamson on May 14, 1943. She married her longtime friend, Larry Tieman. She was a honorable veteran's wife who dedicated her life to her family and friends. Her goal was to make at least one person happy each day. She loved to play the game 10,000, her accordion and belonged to the Las Vegas Blue Grass Society. She is survived by her children: Linda Arnke, Larry Hollister, Lenee Hastings, Lori Beyelia, Len Hollister, and Renee Martig. Her grandchildren: Lisa Acosta, Mark Rosenkild, Randy Rosenkild, Tamara Avellar, Christine Arnke, Matthew Arnke, Taylor Hollister, Tyler Hollister and her precious dog, Baby.



Services are pending.



