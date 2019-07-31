|
JACQUELINE QUERY Jacqueline Louise Query, 65, passed away July 18, 2019, in Kingman, Arizona with her family by her side. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her father, Duane A. Query. She is survived by her mother, I. Jean Query; sister, Stephanie Linschoten; brother, Bradford (Ginny) Query; daughters, Cassondra (Jason) Irvin and Nikole Peckham; and four grandchildren, Alexis, Willow, Rhia and Jaylen. No services scheduled. The family requests that in Jacqueline's memory please consider a donation to her favorite charity, ASPCA.