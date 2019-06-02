JACQUELYN JANE JOHNSON Jacquelyn Jane Johnson, age 80 passed away May 20, 2019, in Rawlins, WY. Jacquelyn was born March 12, 1930, in California to the parents of Virginia M. McCulley and Walter M. Clark. Jacquelyn was a special lady and was loved by many. She is remembered for her love of all the children she cared for. She had interesting humor and a distinctive laugh. Jacquelyn was a perfectionist. Many have commented on her love for fashion. One of her granddaughters used to call her Princess Diana as they seemed to mirror each other's fashion style. She always knew where people were in the house from her noisy wall hangings and make sure you take of your shoes before entering her house or she would hand you surgical slippers to go over your shoes. She will definitely not be forgotten. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtiss Allen Johnson. She is survived by her dedicated daughter, Jennifer Ecker; son-in-law, Ed Ecker; granddaughter, Aamyie Ecker; grandson, Mitchell Ecker; grandson, Blake Ecker; great-grandson, Brayden Ecker; second daughter, Joella Johnson; grandson, Jeremy Hall; granddaughters, Seasun Johnson, Chelsea Johnson and Misty Johnson; and great-grandson, Josh Hall. In lieu of flowers please donate to fight Elder Abuse at cssnv.org/donate/ or to fight Alzheimer's at act.alz.org/donate/ Read More Listen to Obituary