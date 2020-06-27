JAMES ALEXANDER MCKAY It is with a heavy heart we announce James Alexander McKay (Jim, Jimbo, Teddy Bear) aged 73, passed away June 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV with family by his side. Born August of 1946 in Bakersfield, CA, he lived a vibrant life and was a devoted father and husband who will always be remembered for his kindness, wisdom, compassion, and good nature. Deeply loved he was preceded in death by David McKay; brother, Moselle McKay; mother, and Roderick McKay; father. He is survived by his wife Rebecca McKay, their two children Julie McKay and Bridgette McKay, brother Duncan McKay (Teri), sister in law Mary McKay (Dolder), his beloved nieces, nephews and The Bates family. While he was born in Bakersfield, CA Jim grew up in Miles City, MT before he and his family relocated to Redding, CA where he continued his athletic passions playing college football and graduating from both Shasta College and Humboldt State. Jim was a man of many hobbies and spent his young adult years outdoors participating in the forestry and enjoyed spending his time golfing, and fishing. He met his wife Rebecca McKay in Reno, NV and the two were married in 1988 where he welcomed family life with his two beautiful children. The four relocated to Las Vegas, NV in 1993 where he pursued his passion for gaming and began his lifelong career with the MGM. Jim enjoyed his retirement with his family and loved taking the time to smell the roses, he will be forever loved and held deep in our hearts. Please reach out to the family at McKayFamilyLV@gmail.com if you would like information on future celebrations.