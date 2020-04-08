|
|
JAMES BILAN James Allen Bilan of Las Vegas died April 2, 2020 at home with his son Ian and friends Ashleigh and Charlotte, CNA. He was born in Fremont Ohio, September 15, 1945 the third child of Theodore Bilan and Elizabeth May Capen Bilan. He grew up and graduated High School, 1964, in Ashland Ohio, then served four years in U.S. Air Force in Albuquerque where he married and had two children. He later moved to Las Vegas Nevada. Jim was enthusiastic about his life and career with EG&G/Bechtel - Dept. of Energy at the Losee Road site in Las Vegas. He and Hope were active with the First Christian Church in Las Vegas, the Cactus Coyote camping club, and amateur ham radio. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Margaret June Bilan, his first wife Mary Lou Ayers Bilan Parrish, and his wife of 30 years, Hope Catherine Bilan. He is survived by: his children; Patrick (Laura) Bilan-Geraghty, Ian Micheal Bilan Ayers, his adopted (Hope's )daughter Elizabeth Ann Bilan (Jamie) Downing; his siblings, Peter (Mary) Bilan, Elizabeth (Norman) Olsen, Mary (Paul) Pontieri, and Thomas (Jackie) Bilan; his grandchildren, Damien and Cheyenne Geraghty. A memorial service at First Christian Church of Las Vegas is planned for the future with funeral to follow at Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City NV. Details available at Palm Mortuary Eastern website. Donations in memory of James Allen Bilan can be made to the First Christian Church 101 South Rancho Dr. Las Vegas NV 89106.