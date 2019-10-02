|
JAMES A. BRENNAN 1930-2019 James A. "Jim" Brennan, Senior Court Judge, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was 89 years old and a near-lifetime Nevada resident. He was born Aug. 22, 1930 to James and Mildred Brennan. Jim graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1949 and University of Nevada, Reno, in 1955. He earned his Jurisprudence degree from Hastings College of Law and was admitted to the Nevada Bar in 1958. In 1959, James Brennan served as Deputy District Attorney for Clark County. He was elected as a hospital trustee to Southern Nevada Memorial Hospital (now UMC) in 1960. In 1964, he was elected as a Justice of the Peace in Las Vegas. He fondly reminisced about the thousands of weddings he presided over including those of Gregg Allman and Cher, Cary Grant and Dyan Cannon, Jane Fonda and Roger Vadim, Xavier Cugat and Charo, and more than 100 couples on a single day in August of 1965. The Clark County Board of Health named him legal counsel in 1967. With over seventy percent of the vote, James Brennan was elected to the Board of County Commission in 1968. In 1974, he was elected to the Eighth Judicial District Court, re-elected in 1978 and again in 1984. After resigning in 1989, Judge Brennan was commissioned as a Senior Judge in 1990 and held that commission until recently. He often expressed his gratitude to be able to serve in the political arena in the community he loved, and for the close friends he made while serving. Jim came from very humble beginnings. His family lived in a one-bedroom apartment on 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas. He lost his father as a teenage boy, leaving his young mother to raise Jim and Ruth. Jim was always a loyal and grateful son, brother, and friend. He was able to provide for his family as a result of his hard work, sharp mind, and good fortune. He deeply valued the company of many lifelong friends; enjoying their friendship throughout his life at annual gatherings and occasional get-togethers. The family is extremely gratefully for his many friends that have shared their time, kind words, and fond memories about how Jim touched their lives. James Brennan is survived by his children, Barbara Brennan-Pike, Susan Tidwell and her spouse, Jeff, and Jim Brennan; eight grandchildren, Robert, Laura, and Ali Brennan-Pike; Katelyn, Chandler, Salym, and Dex Tidwell, and Jared Brennan; thirteen great-grandchildren and two nephews. His family loved him dearly. James was predeceased in death by his mother, Mildred; his sister, Ruth; and his father, James. The family requests donations be made to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Services will be private.