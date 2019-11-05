Home

James C. Brandt


1947 - 2019
James C. Brandt Obituary
James Carl Brandt, born May 30, 1947 in San Jose, California and long time resident of Rolling Meadows, IL passed in the early hours on October 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara. He is survived by his son Matthew, his wife Melisa, and their 5 children Orion, Autumn, Finn, Breaker, and Phoenix and his daughter Melissa, her husband Derek, and her 2 children Nathan and Braelynne.

James was the ultimate dreamer, loved the Chicago White Sox, good food, and telling jokes. He will be greatly missed by his family and countless friends in Las Vegas and Chicago. Services will be private.
