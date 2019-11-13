|
JAMES CARLSON SR. James "Jim" Robert Carlson, Sr., 87 of Las Vegas passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, November 11, 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, Jim was born April 19, 1932 in Bridgeport, CT to Phillip and Christina (Erikson) Carlson. Jim and his wife Jo resided in Stratford, CT where they raised their four children prior to relocating to Las Vegas in 1996. Formerly a truck driver for Sikorsky Aircraft, in retirement Jim traveled extensively with his dear friend and companion Toni. A fan of the Yankees and both the Jets and the Giants, he was fed up with the Giants and was planning on becoming a Vegas Raider fan. He loved football so much that despite his love for his chosen teams, he would cheer for any team-even the Browns and the Lions. Jim will be missed by his bowling teammates and many friends in the bingo halls of Las Vegas. To all who knew him, Jim will be fondly remembered as a friendly, kind and generous man. He greeted everyone with a friendly smile and wave and if you weren't his friend when you met him, you were soon after. Jim will be also be remembered with many stories, most of them funny stories and almost all of them beginning with the words "what a great guy." He was predeceased by his wife, Josephine (Anamasi) Carlson; son, James Carlson, Jr.; his parents; and three brothers, Gustave, Carl and William Carlson. Jim is survived by his loving children Michael Carlson (Angela) Barbara Findley (James) and Diane Kelly (Cornelius); devoted companion Antoinette Ruppert; grandchildren Michael Carlson, Stephanie Carlson, Christopher Findley, Diana Brinkman (Michael) and Emily Kelly; his great grandson Reef Brinkman; and his brother Alfred Carlson along with an abundance of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thu., Nov. 14, with services following, both at Palm Mortuary, 6701 North Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131. Connecticut arrangements and interment will be handled by Abriola Parkview in the coming weeks. Those wishing to make a donation in Jim's name may do so to Nathan Adelson Hospice or to the charity of their choosing.