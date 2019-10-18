Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
James Cochrane
James Cochrane


1939 - 2019
James Cochrane Obituary
Brian passed away on October 13, 2019 in Henderson, Nevada after almost three years of periods of intense illness. He was born in Trochu, Alberta on July 9, 1939 to Tom and Alma (Keila) Cochrane, the eldest of three. Brian excelled at school, going on to the University of Alberta and graduating in 1960 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked in the oil and gas industry for BA, Shell and Dome Petroleum, retiring from Dome in 1986. Growing up he was active playing baseball and hockey. He continued to do both with company teams and skated as long as he was in Canada. He married while working in Pincher Creek after graduating from university and two daughters were born there. After his retirement, he spent more time in the United States. He met and married Gail while in California. For the last 18 years, Henderson, Nevada has been home. He leaves behind his daughters Colleen and Shannon Cochrane, wife Gail and her children Kevin(Colleen), Kelly and Denise, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The grandchildren were blessed to have Papa Brian in their lives. Brian was predeceased by youngest sister, Mickey Fobes and leaves his sister, Sharon Benedict. There will be a service in Trochu, Alberta. In lieu of flowers, please give to the .

Services will be private.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
