|
|
James Conrad Nelson, a public school teacher who for 30 years devoted his life to teaching mathematics at Boulder City High School, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the age of 93. The cause was Parkinson's disease.
Mr. Nelson's calm and patient approach to teaching, along with his keen Midwestern sense of humor, were perfectly matched to the small town pulse of Boulder City, its high school students, his neighbors, and to those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Sally; his sons, Jim and wife, Donna; Steve and wife, Troi; grandchildren, Rebecca, Catherine, Caralee, and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Millie; and much loved extended family and friends.
Respecting his wishes, there will be no memorial service, and a private burial will follow. A scholarship in his name will be established with the Public Education Foundation. No services scheduled.