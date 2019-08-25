Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 383-2900
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Davis Funeral Homes
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
View Map
JAMES CORTEZ James (Jamie) Peter Cortez, of Las Vegas, passed away August 16, 2019. He was born May 30, 1962, in Henderson and resided in Southern Nevada his entire life. Jamie was the son of Louis G. and Bernice E. Cortez. He graduated from Southern Nevada Vocational Technical Center High School in 1980 and held Bachelors and Masters Degrees from UNLV. Jamie was a teacher at Robert Taylor ES in Henderson and a Producer/Director/Administrator at KLVX Channel 10. Jamie served his community as an Educator and Administrator for the Clark County School District, foster parent, and youth soccer coach. Jamie is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, and other family and friends. Memorial will be from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sat., Aug. 31,. at Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 1401 S. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146.
