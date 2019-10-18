|
|
James Worth Cummings (December 9, 1960) boldly went into eternal life on September 27, 2019. He was a dedicated family man full of dad jokes, and electrical engineer who used his super powers to keep medications arriving on time to the intended recipient. His joyful spirit is carried on through his wife Cynthia Reyna, their cats Snickers and Pepper, his bird Jay Jay, her three children Irelynn Klouda (Raymond Arrington), Scotlenn Klouda, Englann Klouda (Joshua Wong) and grandchildren Wyatt Borrego and Sidra Wong; his three sisters Mary Pat Haden of Valley Washington, Anne Van Bebber (Scott) of Poway, California. Maureen Goodin (Bill) of Gig Harbor Washington, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Sally Cummings, brother-in law George, dog Lancelot, parrot Pickles, and cats Kraizen and Scilly Bad. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any animal rescue.
Services will be held 11a, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S Eastern, Las Vegas, 89119,