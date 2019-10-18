Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cummings


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Cummings Obituary
James Worth Cummings (December 9, 1960) boldly went into eternal life on September 27, 2019. He was a dedicated family man full of dad jokes, and electrical engineer who used his super powers to keep medications arriving on time to the intended recipient. His joyful spirit is carried on through his wife Cynthia Reyna, their cats Snickers and Pepper, his bird Jay Jay, her three children Irelynn Klouda (Raymond Arrington), Scotlenn Klouda, Englann Klouda (Joshua Wong) and grandchildren Wyatt Borrego and Sidra Wong; his three sisters Mary Pat Haden of Valley Washington, Anne Van Bebber (Scott) of Poway, California. Maureen Goodin (Bill) of Gig Harbor Washington, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Sally Cummings, brother-in law George, dog Lancelot, parrot Pickles, and cats Kraizen and Scilly Bad. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any animal rescue.

Services will be held 11a, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S Eastern, Las Vegas, 89119,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now