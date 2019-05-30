JAMES (JIM) D. DENMAN James (Jim) D. Denman, 74 of Las Vegas, passed away May 17, 2019. He was born May 30, 1944, in Platte, SD to parents Melvin Denman and Evelyn Carlson and had 5 siblings, he was closest with his brother, Gary (Dottie) Charters. Jim attended school in Flora Vista, NM and graduated in 1962 from Rancho High School here in Las Vegas. He was honorably discharged from the Army as Military Police in France during the Vietnam War, and was a 58-year resident of Las Vegas. Jim married Mirla V. Velez on May 4, 1968 in El Paso, TX. Throughout his life Jim’s interests led to many vocations, including Coca-Cola Bottling Co. (23 years), realtor, and handyman. I think handyman was where he found his sweet spot between helping people and sharing stories. He is survived by his sons, Erik Denman (Cathy) and Cristofer Denman; grandchildren, Savanna Lisle, CJ Kaminski, Derek Denman, Shelbi Denman, Brooklyn Denman, Jade Denman; and niece Carol Kiley. Services will be 11-1 Sat, June 1, at the Canyon Ridge Christian Church Chapel, 6200 W Lone Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89130.



We love you and will miss you greatly.