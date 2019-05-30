Home

POWERED BY

Services
Canyon Ridge Christian Church
6200 W Lone Mountain Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89130
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Canyon Ridge Christian Church Chapel
6200 W Lone Mountain Rd
Las Vegas,, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Denman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Denman


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
James D. Denman Obituary
JAMES (JIM) D. DENMAN James (Jim) D. Denman, 74 of Las Vegas, passed away May 17, 2019. He was born May 30, 1944, in Platte, SD to parents Melvin Denman and Evelyn Carlson and had 5 siblings, he was closest with his brother, Gary (Dottie) Charters. Jim attended school in Flora Vista, NM and graduated in 1962 from Rancho High School here in Las Vegas. He was honorably discharged from the Army as Military Police in France during the Vietnam War, and was a 58-year resident of Las Vegas. Jim married Mirla V. Velez on May 4, 1968 in El Paso, TX. Throughout his life Jim’s interests led to many vocations, including Coca-Cola Bottling Co. (23 years), realtor, and handyman. I think handyman was where he found his sweet spot between helping people and sharing stories. He is survived by his sons, Erik Denman (Cathy) and Cristofer Denman; grandchildren, Savanna Lisle, CJ Kaminski, Derek Denman, Shelbi Denman, Brooklyn Denman, Jade Denman; and niece Carol Kiley. Services will be 11-1 Sat, June 1, at the Canyon Ridge Christian Church Chapel, 6200 W Lone Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89130.

We love you and will miss you greatly.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.