James (Jim) Allen Dunn passed away suddenly on September 29, 2019. Born in Schenectady, New York, on August 29, 1950, Jim moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1978 with his college sweetheart, Robi Thompson-Dunn, to pursue a career in teaching and to raise a family. He was an English teacher for Clark County School District from 1978-2003 and also taught at College of Southern Nevada. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Robi Thompson-Dunn, his daughters Jessica Dunn and Ashley Dunn, his daughter-in-law, Chanda Shaw, his son-in-law, Steve Day, his granddaughter, Charlotte Dunn, his grandson, Everett Day, his siblings; Stacy Bentrovato, Steve Dunn, J.B.Dunn, and Tina Dunn, his sisters-in-law; Lorna Shea, Linda Nevers, Julie Dunn, and Christina Dunn, and his brothers-in-law; Stanley Nevers, Tom Shea and Don Bentrovato. There will be a celebration of life for Jim in the early summer of 2020 on Mount Charleston. If desired, friends may make a contribution in his name to the , the Sierra Club, or alleycatallies.org.
Services are pending.