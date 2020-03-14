Home

1939 - 2020
James E. Francis passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 81. He was known as "Jimmy" by his friends and family. Jimmy was born February 15, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Los Banos, California. He moved to Las Vegas in 1996 where he resided until his death. Jimmy is survived by his children, Natalie Ann Francis Caler, James Edward Francis Jr., Jonathan Robert Francis, Shawn Anthony Giovani and James Edward Francis, and also by his siblings, Webster Edward Francis and Nancy Ann Fowler. In his later years, Jimmy was easily recognizable by his trademark cowboy hat and wheelchair/scooter with a prominent American flag protruding from the seat. He was a good and loyal friend to those who knew him. He had firm faith in Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He will truly be missed. Rest in peace Jimmy.

No services scheduled.
