JAMES PAUPARD James E. Paupard, 80, of Las Vegas, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born in Toledo, OH. He served 30 years in the USAF. Retired as CMSgt. James is preceded in death by his wife Adelaida. He is survived by his three children, Jay, Jean (Todd), and Jon (Linda); grandson, Jonathan; and his siblings, Patricia, Jean, and Fritz.