JAMES EDWARD FRYATT Jim Fryatt, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5th, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long bout with Alzheimer's. He was born on September 2nd, 1940, in Southampton, England, to Daisy and Albert Fryatt. Jim had a long, successful professional soccer career in England playing for Charlton Athletic, Southend United, Bradford Park Avenue, Southport, Torquay United, Stockport County, Blackburn Rovers, Oldham Athletic, and Chorley. During his career, he scored almost 200 league goals and was credited with scoring the fastest ever goal in a Football League game for Bradford Park Avenue against Tranmere Rovers in 1964 four seconds! He continued his career in America playing for the Philadelphia Atoms - and was a member of their 1973 NASL Championship winning side - as well as for the Hartford Bicentennials. He then coached the Las Vegas Quicksilvers in 1977 and continued playing for various amateur sides in Las Vegas - Vegas United, then Sparta F.C. - until the age of 47! Jim was a players' player, a man's man, and had the respect of his teammates and rivals, alike. Jim successfully navigated his life's journey with Valerie, his devoted wife of 58 years over which they formed a trusting and loving partnership witnessed by their 3 children, Sean, Nicola, and Edward, for whom Jim was an admired, respected, and much-loved father. Jim is now sorely missed by all of us we will think of him every day but we are so, so incredibly grateful that he was an integral part of each of our lives. We miss you, Jim! Enjoy and embrace your family and friends today as tomorrow is not promised to any of us. Jim is survived by Valerie, Sean (Tara w/daughters Devon Mangin (Shane) and Rachel (Ty)), Nicola (Rick), and Edward (Kathleen w/daughters Faith, Sarah and Katelyn). He is also survived by sisters Vera Bishop, Rita Cox and their families, as well as his brother-in-law Mike Stott (Carol) and their family. He was preceded in death by his parents Daisy and Albert Fryatt along with sisters Pat and Jean. The Fryatt Family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts, and kind words regarding Jim. The messages we have received via email or on Facebook, Twitter, etc. are comforting and, at times, overwhelming knowing that he had such a positive effect on other people's lives. At Jim's request, no formal funeral service will be held. Instead, the family will be hosting a celebration of Jim's life to be announced shortly and ALL will be welcome to share drinks, food, and even, if you'd like, your favorite Jimmy Fryatt stories. And in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to the 'Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health - Las Vegas' at https://give.ccf.org/give/207598 for whom Jim and Val were so grateful for their support, caring, and treatment of Jim over the past 6 years. "Come on Without Come on Within You'll not see nothing Like the Mighty Jim!"
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.