James Edward (Ed) Fuller passed away at his home on May 3, 2020. He was the owner of Seriously Sharp, a Las Vegas knife sharpening company and proud member of the Wynn Hotel family for over ten years.



Ed was born in Sherman, Texas on February 6, 1944 to J. V. and Virginia Fuller. He is survived by his son, James (Robin) and grandchildren Grace, Benjamin and Jedidiya. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Joseph and Jay Michael, both of Texas.



Ed served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War with the Third Assault Amphibian Battalion at Chu Lai. He was an LVTP or AMTRACS driver conducting multiple landings, mine detection operations, and personnel insertion and recovery. He attended the University of Texas at Arlington under the GI Bill and received a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Design.



Ed was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved his flowers and playing billards with his veteran brothers. He was a good man who was loved and will be missed by his family.



Ed was buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.



Services previously held.



