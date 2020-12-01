James "Jim" Edward Huhn, 79, of Las Vegas, NV died suddenly at home on September 22, 2020 after a recent diagnosis of late stage lung cancer. Jim was born in Minnesota and raised in Henderson, NV. Jim was a 1959 graduate of Basic High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as an engineer for IBM for 35 years living in Huntington Beach, CA, Boulder, Colorado, and upstate New York. Jim returned to Las Vegas, to retire snow-free, and reconnect with his brothers, family, and the beauty of the Nevada desert.



Jim is the son of the late Joseph and Mildred Huhn. He is survived by his daughters Shelly Huhn DeMeo and husband, Ray, of Northampton, MA and Christina Huhn Sanner and husband Colin of Salado, TX; his sister, Marian Poole and husband Tommy of Celine, TX, and his brothers Rick and Bill Huhn and Bill's wife Carol of Las Vegas, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Rolland Huhn, and his nephews, Arthur Huhn, James Orr Jr. and his niece, Laronda Poole.



Jim loved boats, marinas, enchiladas, pig latin, but mostly he loved his family and especially his daughters Shelly and Christina and his grandchildren, Michael, Ben, Jack, Sophia and Lucas. He will be laid to rest at Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation to Death with Dignity to support the choice of gentle, end of life options for the terminally ill.



Services will be private.



