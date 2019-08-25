|
JAMES ELDER, JR. James Elder Jr. passed away August 8, 2019 in Henderson. He was born December 20, 1947 in Memphis, Tenn. He graduated from Central High School where he won many music scholarships, and was all-state choir member and lead tenor. James had a wonderful voice and loved singing at many events. Singing backup for Elvis Presley was one of the highlights. He also won a tryout at the Metropolitan Opera. James ended up finishing his schooling at Notre Dame and Boston College. He worked for the Sikorsky Helicopter Company as an aeronautical engineer in quality control until he retired. James was also a thirty-second-degree Mason and a Shriner. His hobbies were golf, reading, watching live theater and watching college football. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; sister, Karla; brother-in-law, Bart; son, Trey; daughter-in-law, Brandy; and his grandchildren, Savannah and Isabella. James will be dearly missed by all. A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at the Green Valley United Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Rd., Henderson, NV 89074.