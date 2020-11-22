JAMES FLOYD JACOBS August 5, 1962-November 15, 2020 James Floyd Jacobs, age 58 of Las Vegas, NV passed away on Sunday November 15th, 2020. James was born August 5th, 1962 in Castro Valley, CA. James was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle who had a joy for laughter, and always put a smile on everyone's face. He had a passion for life, and his family. We will all miss him dearly, but we know God has taken him home and has taken away his pain. And, he leaves behind his loving wife Vicky. And, his loving daughter Shelbi Leah Jacobs. He leaves behind his loving brother Alan Jacobs, and his loving sister Kim Nelson. He also leaves behind his loving family members Mr. and Mrs. Gilmore, and Darcy and Scott Woodburn. As well as his loving nieces and nephews. Rest In Peace sweetheart until we meet again. We all love you, cherish you, and you'll be in our hearts forever.