JAMES FOX James Alan Fox (Jim), 76, passed away November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, a result of exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. He was surrounded by his two daughters and a grandson at his passing. James was born July 15, 1944 in Los Angeles, California to Alex Fox and Betty Fox. He attended Van Ness Elementary School until the family relocated to Las Vegas in 1956. There, he attended Hyde Park Junior High and Las Vegas High School, class of 1961. Jim has maintained many friendships from high school and participated in the LVHS Alumni Reunion Committee for his class. After graduation, James attended Nevada Southern University (later named UNLV) for a short time before enlisting in the US Navy in 1963. James served on the USS Porterfield, where he attained Electronics Technician (Radar) Petty Officer 2nd class. He was honored with the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Two Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Service Campaign Medal with Device and Good Conduct Medal. Following service in Vietnam, James attended the Naval Station Reserve. Jim was a proud member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE 720). He worked in live theater, concerts, boxing events, television broadcasting, and a variety of shows during his long career. He applied his sound engineering talents to major artists like Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Donna Summer, and traveled the world as part of his career. Jim loved his motorcycles with his Harley-Davidson group of friends and maintained his Candi-apple green '65 XKE Jaguar until recently. He loved skiing in Europe during his earlier years and enjoyed the beautiful Red Rock Canyon, Lee Canyon and snow-covered mountains around Las Vegas. He cherished his many friendships of 50 plus years. Jim was an avid photographer, maintaining his own dark room including the picture that appears in this memorial. James is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Fox and Sabrina Fox, of Las Vegas, two grandsons, Michael Davis of Las Vegas and Aaron Davis of Salt Lake City, Utah, his mother, Betty, age 101 of Las Vegas, his sister, Doreen Fox Oswaks (former spouse Jonathan) of Oxnard, CA, nieces Alexandra Lawson (Scott), of Westlake Village, CA, Natasha Gold (Jonathan) of Newbury Park, CA, and Kattarina Oswaks of Oxnard, CA, as well as grandnephew, Noah Lawson and grand-niece Emily Lawson of Westlake Village, CA. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jeannine Fox of Pasadena and two nephews Allan Fox of New York City and Bryan Fox (Mimi) of Los Angeles, CA. James was preceded in death by his former spouse, Maud Chapel (2006), his father, Alex Fox (1981) and his brother, Steve Fox (2008). Others who preceded included his uncle, Abe Fox (2004), cousins Jerry Fox (2019) and Carol Fox Taylor (2012). Service with Honor Guard will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1:20 PM, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, Nevada 89005. Attendees are limited to 50 people for the outdoor service. Social Distancing and face coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation
. Please send all condolences to PO Box 4441, Westlake Village, CA 91359.