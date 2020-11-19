1/1
JAMES GILGALLON
1927 - 2020
JAMES GILGALLON James J Gilgallon passed away on November 9 at 93 years young. He was born April 19, 1927 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to James and Irene Gilgallon. Dad joined the Navy at 17, serving 20 years, and was in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He retired as a CPO-E8. After retiring from the US Navy, He worked at the Sands Hotel for 24 years as a Teamsters Warehouseman. He is survived by his children; James Gilgallon of Troutsdale, Oregon; Kelly Ann Fore, Robert Gilgallon, and Thomas Gilgallon, all of Las Vegas, Nevada; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister Mary Lou Schofield; brother Bobby Gilgallon; and sister Renie Ludwikowski, all of Scranton, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife Catherine Gilgallon; sister Peggy McCafferty (son Brian); and brother Thomas Gilgallon. Services will be at Palm Mortuary Downtown 1325 N Main St at 1:00PM Sunday November 22 with a reception following at 2:00PM.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
