James Roger Grant was born Nov. 20, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV and died peacefully at home Aug. 28, 2019. He attended Osbourn High in Manassas, VA where he would make lifelong friends. He served in the US Army and National Guard, eventually settling in Las Vegas, NV. He worked for Thomas & Mack, Caesar's Ent., Vegas 51's, and Harrah's. In 1974 he married Maria and their only son was born in 1984. Roger loved sports and the outdoors, he loved riding his bike, fishing and hiking. He is survived by his wife and son, 2 grandsons, his brother, several nieces and nephews, and his loving rescue dogs. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite animal rescue. Visitation will be held at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., Sept. 9th 4pm - 8pm. Services will be held 12:00 pm, at Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Buchanan Blvd, Boulder City, NV, 89005,