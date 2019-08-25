|
|
James Edward Johnson was called home to be with his heavenly father on August 20, 2019, at the age of 86 years and 14 days. Born in Dresser, WI, on Aug 6, 1933, to Severt and Clara Johnson, Jim was baptized in the Lutheran faith at St. Peter's Lutheran Church on Oct 9. 1933.
After graduating from school in Amery, WI, Jim moved to Minneapolis, MN, to seek employment. Being hard of hearing made it difficult for Jim to find job, but he found work in a shoe department stock room. Impressed with Jim's work ethic, his manager told him if he got a hearing aid he would move Jim to the sales floor.
Jim thrived on the sales floor and the company soon transferred him to Rapid City, SD, where he started a 33-year career with Wohl Shoe Company. While managing the shoe department in the Donaldson's Department store, he met Shirley Whitney. The pair worked side-by-side, sharing a small desk in the shoe department stockroom and on April 29, 1962, they were married in the bride's hometown of Newcastle, WY.
Jim and Shirley were soon transferred to Minnesota where their first daughter, Cindy, was born in St. Paul, shortly before Jim transferred to Denver, CO.
Jim came to be recognized for his skill in opening new stores, and thus began a series of company moves. Daughter Kristine was born in Greeley, CO, as the new family embarked on an adventure that took them to live in Bellflower, CA; San Jose, CA; Santa Clara, CA; Kent, WA; Portland, OR; Ogden, UT; and finally, Las Vegas, NV.
After more than 33 years, Jim retired from Wohl Shoe Company. But retirement didn't really take with him. He found a second career on the production line at the Ethel M Candy Factory, where he worked another 15 years.
From the day the family arrived in Las Vegas in 1978, Jim was an active member of the Community Lutheran Church congregation. He served as a volunteer on many projects and a Sunday morning usher until his health wouldn't permit him to do so anymore.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John and Stanley, and sisters, Martha and Louise. He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 57 years; two daughters, Cindy Holsinger (Steve) and Kristine Absher (Gordon) of Henderson, and three granddaughters Jillianne Owen (Nat) of Minneapolis, Sara Geary, and Hannah Peeples of Henderson. He is also survived by his brother Richard Johnson (Audrey) of Minneapolis, and many beloved nieces and nephews in Minnesota, Wisconsin and around the country.
A celebration of Jim's life is planned for Saturday, September 7, at 10:00 a.m., at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 East Tropicana, Las Vegas, NV. All are welcome to attend, share memories, and celebrate Jim's legacy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends consider rolling up their sleeves and making time to donate blood, which was a life-long, life-saving cause which Jim supported for decades. Alternatively, donations can also be made in Jim's name to Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross or Nathan Adelson Hospice.
