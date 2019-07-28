|
James William Jones, November 11, 1941-July 10,2019, husband of Sarah Ellen Jones; father of Margaret, James, Jr., Donald, and Tracy; Grandfather of Ronald, Courtney, Brian, Crystal, Tasha, Daria, Haley, Sierra, and Kalysta. Great Grand Father to Ava, Brody, Annalise, Liesel, Madilyn, and Esther.
James, a Disabled Veteran was PROUDLY retired from the United States Air Force as a Technical Sargent having served for over 20 years at 14 installations.
He was one of nine children of Donald and Anna Jones (both deceased) of Kankakee, Illinois. His siblings are Bob, Patti (deceased), Nancy, Marilyn, Steve, Phil (deceased), Chuck and Sally.
Donations may be made to the , America , or
No services scheduled.