Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Jones


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Jones Obituary
James William Jones, November 11, 1941-July 10,2019, husband of Sarah Ellen Jones; father of Margaret, James, Jr., Donald, and Tracy; Grandfather of Ronald, Courtney, Brian, Crystal, Tasha, Daria, Haley, Sierra, and Kalysta. Great Grand Father to Ava, Brody, Annalise, Liesel, Madilyn, and Esther.

James, a Disabled Veteran was PROUDLY retired from the United States Air Force as a Technical Sargent having served for over 20 years at 14 installations.

He was one of nine children of Donald and Anna Jones (both deceased) of Kankakee, Illinois. His siblings are Bob, Patti (deceased), Nancy, Marilyn, Steve, Phil (deceased), Chuck and Sally.

Donations may be made to the , America , or

No services scheduled.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.