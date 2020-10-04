JAMES K BAYNE James K. "JK" Bayne of Las Vegas, Nevada joined his bride in Heaven, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 92. JK died peacefully with his family by his side. JK was born in Grain Valley, MO. on January 12, 1928, to father, James William Bayne, and mother, Katie Peal Bayne. He was the oldest of three children. In 1945 at the age of 17, JK joined the Navy to fight in WWII, where he served on the Battleship Alabama. Though deployed for battle, the war ended, and JK and his fellow shipmen returned to port safely. After being honorably discharged, JK hitched-hiked from the State of Washington, to Nevada and the city of Searchlight, where his family had relocated. His work ethic and desire to take care of his family found JK seeking and gaining employment with the Union Pacific Railroad, then the City of Las Vegas, Nevada Power, and finally at the Nevada Test Site, where he worked for 37 years. On Christmas Day in 1949, he married his "Bride," Barbara Ann Brown. She was the love of his life and they were married for 65 years. They raised 5 sons, Steve (Mary), Chuck, Bruce (Laurie), Keith, and Kenneth (Donna), who gave them 17 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. JK/"Gator" was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball and basketball, taking them fishing to Puffer Lake, and teaching them how to work. He was a great example of patience, kindness, and love to his many grandchildren, all of whom love their "Gator". JK was preceded in death by his parents, by his "Bride" Barbara, his brother Donald, and his sons Chuck and Keith. He is survived by his children, Steven K. Bayne, James Bruce Bayne, Kenneth R. Bayne, and his loving sister Billie Katherine Bayne, who to this day calls JK her "Hero". The family would also like to thank the people at Canyon Home Care & Hospice; Dr. Lippmann, Julie, and Carrie, along with his caretaker, Samaria. We appreciate Dr. Chuck, Dr. Bill and Edith, and their office staffs. It is also important to extend our appreciation to all those friends who stayed in touch, called, and cared for JK in his last days; Horrace, Sue, Eddie, and Traci, who sat and sat with dad to the end, Sylvia and George, and Bruce and Judy from the Mountain. Brother-in-law Bob and Colleen for stay-overs and weekly phone calls. Sister-in-law Patricia and John for the meals and the invites to visit. JK's niece Cathi shared her kindness and respect for Uncle Jake to the end, thank you. Wesley, Ted and Pam, the lunch guys, thank you, you brought "Old Jake From Vegas" much joy. Chuck and Sylvia thank you for Christmas parties, remembering fast pitch softball and your fond memories of mom. Scott Williams, thank you for your love and concern. A special note to his daughter-in-laws, Laurie, Mary, and Donna, thank you for loving and caring for Dad like he was your own. We thank you all, who loved and cared for "Old Jake From Vegas!" A graveside service will be held for JK on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 pm. The service will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery on 7251 W. Lone Mt. Rd. 89129. Covid protocols will be followed. People wishing to honor JK's lifelong commitment to family and community are welcome to make donations to a local youth sports team.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store