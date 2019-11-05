Home

Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
JAMES KENT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palm Valley View Memorial Park
7600 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Palm Valley View Memorial Park
7600 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Service
Following Services
Palm Valley View Memorial Park
7600 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES KENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES KENT


1926 - 2019
JAMES KENT Obituary
JAMES KENT 1926-2019 James C. Kent, 93, of Las Vegas, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. He was born Jan. 10, 1926, in Patmos, AR to Monroe Kent and Mirl Kent. James made Las Vegas his home in 1946. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; wife, Marzelle Kent; and sisters, Louise Waters and Lovenia Allison. James is survived by his son, James R. Kent; daughter, Marsha (Fernando) Guzman; grandchildren, Alexander Guzman and Isabella (Bret) Wojcik; and soon-to be great-grandchild (Bret and Isabella) Hunter Alexander Wojcik. James made a difference in this world with his hard work, determination and sense of ethics. He courageously served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He loved the Lord and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church. James loved his family and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Wed. Nov. 6, with services immediately following, at Palm Valley View Memorial Park, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Graveside service will follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice, 4141 Swenson St., Las Vegas, NV 89119.
