It is with great sadness that we announce the death of James Koehler Dilling, 73, on May 06, 2020 in his home in North Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on June 12, 1946 in Albany, Oregon. Jim's family moved to Las Vegas in the 1950s and he graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1964. He earned his college degree in mechanical engineering and later trained as a union electrician. He worked actively on several large commercial projects, such as the expansion of the convention center and the MGM. At the time of his death he was retired.



Jim is survived by his son, Keith and his daughter in law (Shelly) Dilling, his granddaughter, Jessica, and his girlfriend, Tammye Kays. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Jo. Jim will be missed by family and his surrounding neighbors.



Jim was cremated and his ashes will be scattered at a later date. Rest In Peace James Koehler Dilling,you will be missed! Services are pending.



