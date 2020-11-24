1/1
JAMES L. POMEROY
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES L. POMEROY James Larry Pomeroy (aka "Jim," "Butch," "Pom," and "Doc,") 73, formerly of Cou-dersport, PA and Las Vegas, passed away November 18, 2020 after several months of a terminal illness. He was surrounded by loved ones at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA at the time of his passing. Jim was born on November 23, 1946 at the Carson Valley Hospital in Minden, NV to parents James Elwin Pomeroy and Geraldine (Wilson) Pomeroy. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the U.S. Army. He received his Doctor of Education Degree in 1990 and committed his life to teaching Commercial Photography & Digital Technologies in the Nevada University System and the Clark County School District until 2001. After retiring from the State of Nevada, "Doctor Pom" continued his passion of teaching at the Austin Area School District in Pennsylvania, teaching a variety of subjects until he retired in June, 2014. Jim had a passion for music and greatly enjoyed playing the guitar and banjo. He loved singing and particularly loved Gordon Lightfoot songs and church hymns. He had a great appreciation for art, craftsmanship, and most of allpeople. He so loved his children and grandchildren. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man of faith and was grateful for his family, friends, testimony, and time spent in this world. Jim was predeceased by his parents, James Elwin Pomeroy and Betty (Bates) Pomeroy, and Geraldine (Wilson) Adams and Charlie William Adams; and his sister Beverly (Pomeroy) Ledet. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Diane (Furman) Pomeroy; his children, Anna Christine Pomeroy, Nathan James Pomeroy, Daniel Lamarr Pomeroy, Jennifer Marie (Pomeroy) Williamson, Melissa Rose (Pomeroy) Candate, Matthew Cecil Pomeroy, Amanda Lynn (Pomeroy) Chronister; their loving spouses; 15 grandchildren; and his sister, Jackie Louise (Pomeroy) White. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, funeral services will be held at a later date with a "Celebration of Life Memorial" in Las Vegas. Jim's family has entrusted his care to the Allen Funeral Home, 745 Market at Eighth Street, Bloomsburg, PA. Friends and family wishing to share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a Memorial Tribute Page in James's honor is available at www.Allen FuneralHome.com. or visit the family's Facebook tribute page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/167893988382248.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home Inc
745 Market St
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
(570) 784-5733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allen Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved