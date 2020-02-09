|
JAMES L WATKINS James L. Watkins was called home February 4, 2020 at 11:55pm. He was born Feb. 14, 1947 in Graham, TX. He grew up in Southeast Kansas and graduated from Riverton, Kansas High School in 1964. He attended Pittsburg State University for 2 years. He joined an apprenticeship and became a construction journeyman electrician with IBEW Local 95 working in the Joplin, MO area. His family moved to Southern Nevada in 1991 and transferred his IBEW membership to Local 357. After working in the Las Vegas area on many hotel-casinos, he retired in 2010 with 46 years in the trade. He enjoyed boating, camping and fishing. He enjoyed traveling all over the country especially the Redwood Forest and Grand Canyon. He also enjoyed concerts and shows on the Las Vegas Strip. He was preceded in death by son, James Eric Watkins; and son-in-law, Alex H. Fletcher. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Jean Watkins; son, Paul L. Watkins and wife Hongxia Li; and daughter, Margo L. Fletcher and husband Brian Pomeroy. He had one granddaughter whom he adored, Molly Fletcher also surviving. All from Las Vegas. Following cremation, graveside services will be 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 14, at Boulder City Cemetery 501 Adams Blvd., Boulder City, NV 89005. Family and friends may sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com