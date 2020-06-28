James L. Moody was born on February 10, 1925 in Nanty-Glo, Pennsylvania to Squire and Mary Ann (Carney) Moody. He was a veteran of World War II, achieving the rank of Sergeant in the United States Army Air Forces. He graduated from St. Francis University, where he was also a member of the basketball team. He was a special agent in the Intelligence Division of the IRS, rising to Chief of Intelligence for the District of Nevada.
He finished his career as a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker. A man of strong faith, he was known for his sharp wit, kind heart, and love of basketball and Marie Callender's pies.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jennie, and his granddaughter Claire Jennings. He is survived by his four daughters Janice (Albert) Gmutza of Mt. Vernon, IN; Marianne (Terry) Jennings of Mesa, AZ; Cynthia (James) Benson of Tempe, AZ; and Jennifer (Jeff) Oldham of Las Vegas, NV; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Services are p[rivate. Donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Trust and to Saint Francis University.
Services will be private.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.