JAMES LINTON James 'Jimmy' Linton passed away March 24, 2019. He was born and raised in Las Vegas on January 22, 1963 to Richard G. Linton and Dana J. Preston. Growing up he loved to play soccer endlessly with his brother, Johnny Linton. He would keep up to date with the latest and classic Volkswagen editions, and drove around in a European style Volkswagen Van in his early adult years, in which he would tell family and friends stories of his adventures. Jimmy began his 35 year gaming career at the age of 21. He was particularly proud of and enjoyed his days as a Casino Floor Person, in which he would supervise and coordinate activities that occurred in the gaming areas. In his spare time, Jimmy took an interest in drawing and building crafts, loved a good Starbucks tea, and could binge watch his favorite shows with the best of us. Jimmy is survived by his son, Joseph Michael Randazzo; mother, Dana Preston; father, Richard (Barbara) Linton; sister, Laurie (Doug) Drentlaw; brother, Jason (Monica) Linton, and missed by many family members and friends. Services will be at noon Mon., April 1, at Palm Mortuary Cheyenne, 7400 W. Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89129. Burial to follow at 1:30pm at Bunkers Memory Gardens Cemetery, 7251 W. Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89129. Celebration of his life to follow at Joey's Tavern, 7081 W. Craig Road, Las Vegas, NV 89129. Read More Listen to Obituary